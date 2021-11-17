The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Makes Key Exec Moves

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection announced the appointment of Kristian C. Anderson as Vice President of Global Sales and Karen Shiers as Senior Director of MICE Sales.

In his role as Vice President of Global Sales, Kristian C. Anderson will report directly to Douglas Prothero, Chief Executive Officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, according to a press release.

Anderson will be responsible for managing all facets of the company's sales operations, including the development of strategic partnerships with the travel agent community, and will oversee both the FIT Trade and MICE sales teams as well as the Reservations Contact Centers.

With over 30 years in the travel industry, Anderson brings a wealth of experience in leading global sales teams within the luxury hospitality sector. After several years as VP of Sales for Qatar Airways, Anderson served as SVP and General Manager of the Americas for Silversea Cruises. He most recently held the position of EVP of Global Sales at Uniworld Boutique River Cruises where he was responsible for the commercial development of multi-segment sales channels across the globe. During his time at Uniworld, Anderson served as the chair of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Trade Relations Committee and was nominated for Virtuoso’s Cruise Ambassador of the Year.

As Senior Director of MICE Sales, Karen Shiers reports directly to Kristian Anderson. In this role, Shiers will be responsible for leading the sales strategy and management of all Meetings, Incentives, Charters & Events (MICE) for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Shiers brings over 10 years of experience in the hospitality industry and joins the team from Merlin Entertainments, one of the world’s largest attractions groups, where she held leadership roles in sales, marketing and revenue management for new openings of attractions and resorts.

"I'm delighted to welcome both Kristian and Karen to our Sales team," said Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. "With their impressive sales backgrounds and proven leadership skills, Kristian and Karen will play an integral role in growing our business and nurturing strong relationships with our travel partner and meeting planner community.”