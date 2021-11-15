Shivi Ramoutar Joins P&O Cruises to Create Authentic Caribbean Dining

Chef and author Shivi Ramoutar is joining the P&O Cruises culinary line up as a Local Food Hero as part of the launch of new ship Arvia which joins the fleet in December 2022, according to a press release.

Ramoutar, who is renowned for her contemporary Caribbean cooking, will bring her vibrant dishes to Arvia for its maiden season from home port Barbados.

She will celebrate her passion for the region’s cuisine with an exclusive collection of dishes at Taste 360 and The Beach House.

As a Local Food Hero Ramoutar will join José Pizarro and Kjartan Skelde in bringing destinations to life through authentic recipes in restaurants on the new Arvia.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Shivi’s passion, bold flavour, colourful ingredients and joyful style will bring traditional Caribbean food to our guests.

“As Shivi joins Marco Pierre White and Olly Smith as well as José and Kjartan I am so proud that we have an extraordinary line up of chefs lending their skills and talents to our dining choice.”

Ramoutar grew up in Trinidad and sealed her reputation for exciting Caribbean cooking through two cook books. She is now resident chef on ITV’s Martin & Roman’s Weekend Best as well as many other television appearances.

She said “Caribbean food is proper fusion food, influenced by all the people who have travelled through the region. I hope to make the dining experience on Arvia as much about limin’ (the Caribbean art of relaxing with friends) as it is about the food. The dishes will be my interpretation of the Caribbean flavours which have influenced my life.”

Ramoutar will offer 14 night Caribbean fly/cruise itineraries from January 2023 to March 2023 and from October 2023 to March 20024.