New Royal Caribbean Ship Odyssey of the Seas Named at Port Everglades

Royal Caribbean International has named the new Odyssey of the Seas during a ceremony in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday, Nov. 13.

According to the company, the Caribbean-inspired occasion culminated in the moment Odyssey’s Godmother and the first Bahamian paratriathlete to compete in the Paralympic Games qualifiers, Erin Brown, bestowed a blessing of safekeeping on the ship and all those who sail on it for decades to come.

Brown was joined on board by Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Richard Fain and Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley. The occasion also marked a historic moment for the decades-long Godmother tradition as Brown becomes the cruise line’s first Bahamian Godmother.

“Today, we get to show the world what imagination and determination look like when they come together,” said Fain. “All of what our teams have done over the past 20 months has led us to this moment when we can finally show the innovation and beauty of Odyssey of the Seas.”

A 17-year change agent for those living with disabilities in The Bahamas, Brown is a mother and cancer survivor. The life-long athlete was diagnosed with stage 4 osteosarcoma – bone cancer – in 2004. It was more than a year later, after receiving treatment, when Brown made the decision to amputate her leg above the knee. Having watched her own mother battle lupus linked to cancer for five years, Odyssey’s Godmother was determined to come back stronger than ever for herself, her family and others who could be inspired to fight. Brown went on to become the first Bahamian paratriathlete to train in the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs and compete in a Paralympic Games qualifier. In addition to her athletic achievements, Brown is a longtime advocate for those living with disabilities and works at the University of The Bahamas as the compliance officer and counselor championing the increase of access and opportunities for students living with disabilities.

“It’s our honor to welcome Erin as our first Bahamian Godmother,” said Bayley. “She is an incredible individual who pushes to change the status quo, making her the perfect choice for a ship as innovative as Odyssey of the Seas. It’s also fitting because The Bahamas has been our great partner and neighbor since Royal Caribbean first set sail to the islands more than 50 years ago.”