Atlas Offers Travel Advisors $10k Bonus

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced Unified: In It Together, a new recognition program with outstanding Travel Advisor benefits, according to a press release.

From Nov. 8, 2021, through March 31, 2022, Travel Advisors can earn a $10,000 bonus for every five bookings made in any accommodation and aboard all voyages.

The $10,000 bonus will be fulfilled in future cruise credits and will be paid after every fifth booking has departed, the company said.

Travel Advisors can use the future cruise credits to pay for future bookings and keep the difference for themselves.

As part of Unified: In It Together and to help Travel Advisors earn their $10,000 bonus, Atlas Ocean Voyages is also offering travelers a savings of $1,000 per guest – up to $2,000 per room – for booking] with a Travel Advisor from Nov. 16, 2021, through March 31, 2022.

Furthermore, Atlas is committing to providing marketing kits in advance of launching any consumer promotion to help Advisors promote the offer to their clients.

“As our industry continues to recover, Unified: In It Together recognizes and helps drive more business for our valued Travel Advisor partners.” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Atlas Ocean Voyages always appreciates Travel Advisors for their critical role in creating unforgettable experiences for their clients. With Unified: In It Together, Travel Advisors can earn $10,000 for every five bookings, with no limits, making our Travel Advisor recognition program the industry’s most generous to-date. We have more offers and benefits planned for Travel Advisors under Unified: In It Together, so stay tuned.”