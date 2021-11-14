Celebrity Fleet Update: Latest Service Resumption Dates and Details

With most of its capacity now back in commercial service, Celebrity Cruises has a fleet of 10 ships in operation and the balance set to sail by next May.
Two ships recently welcomed guests onboard in Florida homeports, with the Reflection sailing from Port Everglades and the Constellation in Tampa.
Ten ships currently sailing from four homeports
After a 15-month operational pause, Celebrity Cruises first welcomed passengers back in the Caribbean with the Celebrity Millennium.
With the addition of more ships and destinations to the active lineup, the premium brand is now sailing from four homeports.
Here are the ships currently in guest service:
Celebrity Apex
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: In service since June 19, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 to 9 nights
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean, visiting St. Thomas, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Honduras and more
Celebrity Constellation
Capacity at 100%: 2,034
Date: In service since November 7, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Length: 10 and 11 nights
Itinerary: Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Edge
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: In service since June 26, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 and 8 nights
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Equinox
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: In service since July 25, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 9 to 12 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Flora
Capacity at 100%: 100
Date: In service since July 4, 2021
Region: Galapagos
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – Daphne Island, Bahia Post Office, Espinoza Point, Dragon Hill and more
Celebrity Millennium
Capacity at 100%: 2,038
Date: In service since July 23, 2021
Region: North America and Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 4 and 10 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Reflection
Capacity at 100%: 2,994
Date: In service since November 6, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 and 8 nights
Itinerary: Eastern and Western Caribbean
Celebrity Silhouette
Capacity at 100%: 2,894
Date: In service since July 3, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 10 and 11 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Summit
Capacity at 100%: 2,038
Date: In service since September 14, 2021
Region: Caribbean and North America
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 4 and 5 nights
Itinerary: Mexico and Bahamas
Celebrity XpeditionCap
acity at 100%: 100
Date: In service July 31, 2021
Region: Galapagos
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – North Seymour Islands, Cormorant Point, Puerto Ayora, Gardner Bay and more
Entire Fleet to Return by May 2022
With additional ships entering service in early 2022, the entire Celebrity fleet be sailing by next Mayincluding the new Celebrity Beyond, which is currently being built in France.
Here are the planned service resumption dates for the rest of the fleet:
Celebrity Beyond
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: April 27, 2022
Region: Western Europe
Homeport: Southampton (England) to Barcelona (Spain)
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: La Rochelle, Bilbao, Lisbon, Cadiz, Málaga and Palma de Mallorca
Celebrity Eclipse
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: March 26, 2022
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Catalina Island, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Ensenada and San Diego
Celebrity Infinity
Capacity at 100%: 2,036
Date: April 15, 2022
Region: Western Europe and Mediterranean
Homeport: Lisbon (Portugal) to Barcelona (Spain)
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Porto, Cádiz, Málaga, Alicante, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza
Celebrity Solstice
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: May 6, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Victoria
Celebrity Xploration
Capacity at 100%: 16
Date: January 1, 2022
Region: Galapagos
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – Los Lobos, Suarez Point, Cerro Brujo, Wall of Tears and more