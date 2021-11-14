Celebrity Fleet Update: Latest Service Resumption Dates and Details

With most of its capacity now back in commercial service, Celebrity Cruises has a fleet of 10 ships in operation and the balance set to sail by next May.

Two ships recently welcomed guests onboard in Florida homeports, with the Reflection sailing from Port Everglades and the Constellation in Tampa.

Ten ships currently sailing from four homeports

After a 15-month operational pause, Celebrity Cruises first welcomed passengers back in the Caribbean with the Celebrity Millennium.

With the addition of more ships and destinations to the active lineup, the premium brand is now sailing from four homeports.

Here are the ships currently in guest service:

Celebrity Apex

Capacity at 100%: 2,908

Date: In service since June 19, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 to 9 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean, visiting St. Thomas, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Honduras and more

Celebrity Constellation

Capacity at 100%: 2,034

Date: In service since November 7, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Length: 10 and 11 nights

Itinerary: Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Edge

Capacity at 100%: 2,908

Date: In service since June 26, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 and 8 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Equinox

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: In service since July 25, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 9 to 12 nights

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Flora

Capacity at 100%: 100

Date: In service since July 4, 2021

Region: Galapagos

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: The Galapagos – Daphne Island, Bahia Post Office, Espinoza Point, Dragon Hill and more

Celebrity Millennium

Capacity at 100%: 2,038

Date: In service since July 23, 2021

Region: North America and Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 4 and 10 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Reflection

Capacity at 100%: 2,994

Date: In service since November 6, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 and 8 nights

Itinerary: Eastern and Western Caribbean

Celebrity Silhouette

Capacity at 100%: 2,894

Date: In service since July 3, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 10 and 11 nights

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Summit

Capacity at 100%: 2,038

Date: In service since September 14, 2021

Region: Caribbean and North America

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Mexico and Bahamas

Celebrity XpeditionCap

acity at 100%: 100

Date: In service July 31, 2021

Region: Galapagos

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: The Galapagos – North Seymour Islands, Cormorant Point, Puerto Ayora, Gardner Bay and more

Entire Fleet to Return by May 2022

With additional ships entering service in early 2022, the entire Celebrity fleet be sailing by next Mayincluding the new Celebrity Beyond, which is currently being built in France.

Here are the planned service resumption dates for the rest of the fleet:

Celebrity Beyond

Capacity at 100%: 2,908

Date: April 27, 2022

Region: Western Europe

Homeport: Southampton (England) to Barcelona (Spain)

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: La Rochelle, Bilbao, Lisbon, Cadiz, Málaga and Palma de Mallorca

Celebrity Eclipse

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: March 26, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Catalina Island, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Ensenada and San Diego

Celebrity Infinity

Capacity at 100%: 2,036

Date: April 15, 2022

Region: Western Europe and Mediterranean

Homeport: Lisbon (Portugal) to Barcelona (Spain)

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Porto, Cádiz, Málaga, Alicante, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza

Celebrity Solstice

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: May 6, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Victoria

Celebrity Xploration

Capacity at 100%: 16

Date: January 1, 2022

Region: Galapagos

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: The Galapagos – Los Lobos, Suarez Point, Cerro Brujo, Wall of Tears and more