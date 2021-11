Carnival Cruise Line confirmed on Thursday that all 22 of its U.S.-based ships will be back and sailing by March 22.

Nineteen ships had been confirmed by February, according to the company and now Carnival Sensation will restart from Mobile, Ala. effective Mar. 5, Carnival Ecstasy will restart from Jacksonville, Fla. effective Mar. 7, and Carnival Paradise will restart from Tampa, Fla. effective Mar. 12.