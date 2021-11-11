Hurtigruten Announces More Cruises Without a Single Supplement for Singles Day

Hurtigruten has announced that it’s celebrating Singles Day this year by offering more cruises designed specifically for solo travelers.

According to a press release, on Nov. 10-14, single guests can book select cruises with either Hurtigruten Expeditions or Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express without the single supplement to destinations like Antarctica, Central America, the Galápagos, Iceland, Norway,and South America.

Guests can take advantage of this offer to explore historic cities in Europe, see penguins, seals, and whales during an 18-day cruise to Antarctica, experience and learn about the Northern Lights, explore the Galápagos, travel along the Norwegian coast or experience the highlights of South America during an 18-day cruise from Valparaiso in Chile to Costa Rica.

“Research has shown us that 45 percent of solo travelers travel to discover new cultures, and our cruises offer exactly that – a chance to truly learn about the locals, wildlife, and the ecosystems of the destination. Hurtigruten sails to some of the most unique and beautiful destinations in the world, including the Galápagos, Antarctica, and Norway. These are bucket list destinations for most travelers, and also where a lot of single travelers go. Our cruises are designed to provide guests the opportunity to explore and immerse themselves in the places they visit,” said Storm Tussey-Haverly, interim president for Hurtigruten Americas.

According to the press release, Hurtigruten Expeditions’ cruise ships feature science centers, an onboard science program that guests are encouraged to participate in, and lectures – all to enable travelers to develop a deeper understanding of the destinations and regions they visit. Guests can also participate in hands-on experiences, from tracking whales to counting penguins to cleaning beaches along the ships’ route.

Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express enables travelers to get to know Norway and its coastline in a non-touristy way, the cruise operator said. The scenic route takes guests to see coastal towns and fjords. Coastal cruises also offer a variety of activities like hikes, boat tours and horseback riding.

The solo traveler offer is available on select cruises to the Galapagos, Europe, Antarctica, Central America, Iceland, North America, Norway, and South America, the cruise line said. To help cruisers choose a voyage that will fit them the best, Hurtigruten Expeditions designed a quiz.