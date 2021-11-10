Princess Sets Naming Date for New Enchanted Princess

Princess Cruises announced that the Enchanted Princess will be named in a celebration that will be broadcast on Monday, December 13, on Princess.com, Princess Cruises’ Facebook page and YouTube channels with more details to follow.

The 145,000-ton, 3,660-guest ship represents an evolution of the design platform consistent across her sister ships – Royal Princess (2013), Regal Princess (2014), Majestic Princess (2017) and Sky Princess (2019) – offering an elevation of spectacular style and elegance that is distinguished by Princess, according to a press release.

The ship’s inaugural cruise season begins Nov. 10, with 15 10-day Caribbean itineraries, sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale, before heading to Europe.

“Introducing our newest ship – Enchanted Princess – is a significant milestone for Princess and we look forward to the first guests experiencing all this gorgeous ship has to offer,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Enchanted Princess is our seventh ship to enter service since the global pause, signifying our successful path forward, with many loyal and new guests ready to sail with us and our teammates ready to deliver meaningful and memorable vacations at an incredible value.”