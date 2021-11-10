Tarragona

Princess Sets Naming Date for New Enchanted Princess

Enchanted Princess

Princess Cruises announced that the Enchanted Princess will be named in a celebration that will be broadcast on Monday, December 13, on Princess.com, Princess Cruises’ Facebook page and YouTube channels with more details to follow.

The 145,000-ton, 3,660-guest ship represents an evolution of the design platform consistent across her sister ships – Royal Princess (2013), Regal Princess (2014), Majestic Princess (2017) and Sky Princess (2019) – offering an elevation of spectacular style and elegance that is distinguished by Princess, according to a press release.

The ship’s inaugural cruise season begins Nov. 10, with 15 10-day Caribbean itineraries, sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale, before heading to Europe.

“Introducing our newest ship – Enchanted Princess – is a significant milestone for Princess and we look forward to the first guests experiencing all this gorgeous ship has to offer,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Enchanted Princess is our seventh ship to enter service since the global pause, signifying our successful path forward, with many loyal and new guests ready to sail with us and our teammates ready to deliver meaningful and memorable vacations at an incredible value.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

91 Ships | 198,160 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Martifer

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report