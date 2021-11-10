Tomas Tillberg Design Launches New Website

Tomas Tillberg Design has launched a new website, highlighting the firm’s ongoing and past projects with owners and operators as well as other designers in redeveloping and modernizing passenger areas, according to a statement.

Today, the design team’s advancements include the design of SunStone’s innovative series of expedition ships, in close collaboration with the Chinese shipyard CMHI, Ulstein, Makinen and the SunStone team. Tomas Tillberg Design’s new website illustrates the firm’s history, team, its current projects, and future direction.

Other clients include Crystal Cruises, Cunard, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Azamara Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, and others. The company has a broad range of expertise from the development and newbuild stage to refits.

“We are very focused on the innovation and integration of newly developed materials, cost benefits, sustainability and technologies targeting the evolving and diverse guest demographic and their onboard experience," said Tomas Tillberg.

The company is also involved with developers in the evolution of a new generation of residential condo-ships.

“We’re creating an upscale, exclusive opportunity for ownership-at-sea. The leisure market is demonstrating a pent-up demand and revival for this captivating boutique product.”

Key principles include Carlos Reyes who specializes in the development, design, and planning of new ship projects and Nedgé Louis-Jacques who focuses on space planning, material and contractor specifications and compliance regulations.

Tribute Studios designed and developed Tomas Tillberg Design’s new website which will continue to be updated and refreshed.