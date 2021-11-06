Tarragona

New Rotterdam Calls in Bimini on Inaugural Cruise

The Rotterdam at Bimini

Holland America Line's new Rotterdam has called in Bimini on its inaugural cruise, sailing roundtrip from Port Everglades. The ship docked at the new Bahamas port on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The ship is also calling at Half Moon Cay as part of its inaugural voyage, where it will spend two days. 

The Pinnacle-class ship will spend the winter in the Caribbean sailing for the premium brand owned by Carnival Corporation following her delivery earlier this year from Fincantieri.

Throughout the rest of the winter, the Rotterdam sails from Port Everglades on itineraries ranging from six to 11 days to the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean.

