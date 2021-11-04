Tarragona

MSC Cruises to Restart Cruising in Brazil on Nov. 5

MSC Preziosa 6 03.11.21 Credito Vinicius Stasolla

The MSC Preziosa is ready to restart ocean cruising in South America tomorrow, on Nov. 5, following a 20-month pause caused by the industry’s shutdown in connection with the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The 3,500-passenger ship will set sail from the Brazilian port of Santos for a three-night voyage becoming the 13th ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet to resume operations with passengers since the shutdown in March 2020.

According to a press release, MSC marked the occasion with a special event onboard the vessel ahead of its first sailing for the Mayor of Santos and senior officials from the city’s council, port authority and tourism body.

The vessel will offer several mini-cruises in Brazilian waters from both Santos and Rio de Janeiro. It will be joined by the MSC Seaside and MSC Splendida next month when they start operations from their Santos homeports.

The three ships – with the Seaside set to make her debut in South America – will call at 11 separate Brazilian ports up to the end of the local season in April 2022.

The Preziosa, Seaside and Splendida will all operate in Brazilian waters under MSC Cruises' health and safety protocol and a protocol announced last week by Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency.

