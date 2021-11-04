November 2021 Cruise Ship Orderbook Update

The global cruise ship orderbook continues to show strength, with 91 new ships on order over the next six years, with just under 200,000 berths set to enter the cruise industry representing $57.1 billion, according to Cruise Industry News data.

[Download the latest Global Cruise Ship Orderbook by Cruise Industry News, click here.]

Key changes for November include the recent delivery of the Lindblad Resolution and the Ocean Victory from SunStone Ships on charter to Albatros Expeditions for the Antarctica season.

The delivery of the AIDAcomsa, meanwhile, has been pushed back to the first quarter of 2022, while Silversea's two newbuilds now feature fuel cell technology and LNG-fueled engines.

Of the 2021 orderbook, six ships are still set to debut, although some of these may be delayed due to COVID-related shipbuilding challenges.

The orderbook stands at 29 deliveries for 2022, which would make it a record year, but changes are expected to be announced regarding pushed back delivery dates.

[Download the latest Global Cruise Ship Orderbook by Cruise Industry News, click here.]