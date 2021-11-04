Tarragona

November 2021 Cruise Ship Orderbook Update

November Cruise Ship Orderbook

The global cruise ship orderbook continues to show strength, with 91 new ships on order over the next six years, with just under 200,000 berths set to enter the cruise industry representing $57.1 billion, according to Cruise Industry News data.

[Download the latest Global Cruise Ship Orderbook by Cruise Industry Newsclick here.]

Key changes for November include the recent delivery of the Lindblad Resolution and the Ocean Victory from SunStone Ships on charter to Albatros Expeditions for the Antarctica season.

The delivery of the AIDAcomsa, meanwhile, has been pushed back to the first quarter of 2022, while Silversea's two newbuilds now feature fuel cell technology and LNG-fueled engines.

Of the 2021 orderbook, six ships are still set to debut, although some of these may be delayed due to COVID-related shipbuilding challenges. 

The orderbook stands at 29 deliveries for 2022, which would make it a record year, but changes are expected to be announced regarding pushed back delivery dates.

 [Download the latest Global Cruise Ship Orderbook by Cruise Industry Newsclick here.]

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

91 Ships | 198,160 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Guadeloupe

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2022 Cruise Industry News USA River Report