AIDAprima Set to Kick Off Winter Season From Hamburg

Carnival Corporation's AIDA Cruises brand will kick off its winter program from Hamburg on Saturday, Oct. 30 with the AIDAprima as part of a 26-cruise winter season extending through April.

The week-long voyages will call in popular ports such as Le Havre and Rouen, according to a press release, as well as Zeebrugge and Rotterdam, where the ship will interport and all guests to board.

Guests can expect a diverse vacation program onboard, from culinary highlights to enthralling entertainment and wellness packages, AIDA said, in a statement, noting the enclosed Beach Club aboard.

A later this year, the ship will be transformed into a veritable Winter Wonderland: a Christmas market with festively decorated stalls, hearty mulled wine and culinary treats, such as candied apples, round off the winter experience on the open-air sports deck. Guests and crew will spend Christmas Eve in Rotterdam, and on New Year's Eve in Hamburg.

A new highlight on the AIDAprima is the world's first Lego Store onboard a cruise ship.