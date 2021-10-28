Advertisement

Carnival Ship Raises Record Amount For St. Jude

Carnival Mardi Gras

The Carnival Mardi Gras has raised $21,600 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on its inaugural cruise. 

With the vessel at sea on Thursday, as the ship’s Godmother Kimberly Jiménez, along with Miss Universe Andrea Meza and other Miss Universe titleholders, joined Cruise Director Mike Pack and Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy for the Groove for St. Jude, an onboard fundraiser for Carnival’s longtime partner, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 

“Along with welcoming our guests back on board, our restart allows us to get back to meeting our goal of raising $30 million by 2025 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We are proud to support such a worthy cause and even more proud of guests for opening their hearts and raising close to $22,000 for St. Jude in one day.”

The Mardi Gras was christened during a “Universe of Fun” celebration on Oct. 23 in Port Canaveral, Fla. and has been sailing a celebratory inaugural cruise throughout the Caribbean this week. 

