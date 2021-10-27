Miss Universe Puerto Rico Welcomes Carnival Mardi Gras to San Juan

Carnival Cruise Line’s celebratory cruise following the christening of its new flagship Mardi Gras last Saturday made its first stop with a call in San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to a press release.

As part of the festivities on Oct. 26, the reigning Miss Universe, Puerto Rico, Estefania Soto-Torres and the incoming Miss Universe, Puerto Rico, Michelle Colón welcomed some “very special guests” to their home island, Carnival said. The guests were Miss Universe Andrea Meza, Mardi Gras Godmother and Miss Universe, Dominican Republic, Kimberly Jiménez and Miss USA Asya Branch, as well as Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.

The Mardi Gras was christened during a “Universe of Fun” celebration on Oct. 23 in Port Canaveral, Florida. The celebration marked the first ship naming ceremony held in the U.S. since the cruise industry’s restart this summer. Godmother Jiménez blessed the ship in both English and Spanish and activated the traditional champagne bottle break, officially naming the ship.

“We are thrilled to be back in Puerto Rico and allow our destinations to participate in the celebration of our new ship,” said Duffy. “And to be welcomed by the current and incoming Miss Universe, Puerto Rico has made it even more special.”

The Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship in the Americas to be powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and features BOLT, the first rollercoaster at sea.

The 5,200-passenger ship also features a host of entertainment experiences throughout its 19 decks and six themed zones, including the shipboard version of the hit TV show Family Feud and more than two dozen restaurants with venues from Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse, Rudi Sodamin and the line’s Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal.

The Mardi Gras is sailing year-round from Port Canaveral, offering seven-day itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean.