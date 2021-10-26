World Voyager Makes Inaugural Call to Gibraltar

The World Voyager has made its inaugural visit to Gibraltar, where it was greeted by the Minister for Education, Heritage, the Environment and Climate Change, John Cortes (pictured below, right). The ship operated by Nicko Cruises and Quark arrived in Gibraltar at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 and departed at 11 p.m. on the same day.

Minister Cortes welcomed the ship in the absence of the Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, who is currently away from Gibraltar.

Cortes and the ship's Captain Michael Wilhelm Block (pictured below left) engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques at the Gibraltar cruise terminal.

“The government’s commitment to tourism is unquestionable. The cruise industry is extremely important to our retail, hospitality and transport sectors and we will keep on working hard to attract as many calls to our port. Today’s inaugural call, once again, is proof of this work and Gibraltar’s popularity as a destination in the Mediterranean,” Cortes noted.

The ship was built in 2020 and has 86 cabins with a capacity of 200 passengers and 125 crew.