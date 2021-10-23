Advertisement

Inside the Ocean Victory Expedition Cruise Vessel

Ocean Victory upon departure from CMHI photo courtesy Albatros Expeditions

The Ocean Victory was successfully delivered from the CMHI Haimen yard, China, on Oct. 12. The 160-passenger ship is one of seven cruise vessels being constructed for SunStone Ships.

Ocean Victory Infinity pool

The Ocean Victory will be operated by Victory Cruise Lines for the summer season and Albatros Expeditions for the winter season. Each charterer will have the ship for approximately 180 calendar days annually.

Ocean Victory Restaurant with French balcony

Tomas Tillberg was the lead designer for the ship’s interiors. CMI Leisure will be running the hotel operation, while CMI Marine is doing the marine operations.

Ocean Victory bridge consoles of Ulstein Marine Equipment Ningbo make

After the sea trial of the Ocean Victory, Albatros Expeditions announced record-low emissions per passenger. According to the owner and founder of the cruise line’s partner company, Albatros Travel Group, Søren Rasmussen, the ship uses 60 percent less energy.

Ocean Victory Library

The ship’s first sailing will depart on Nov. 26. It is a 14-night Solar Eclipse, South Georgia and Antarctica cruise that, according to Albatros, is fully sold out.

Ocean Victory suite

 

 

