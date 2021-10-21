MHA Symposium At Sea Kicks Off On Virgin's Scarlet Lady

The Marine Hotel Association's (MHA) Symposium at Sea is officially underway on the Scarlet Lady from Virgin Voyages, as the event is taking place on the ship's four-night/five-day voyage roundtrip from Miami.

MHA members, mainly composed of food and beverage and hotel supply vendors, will network with cruise line and vessel management decision makers over the course of the next five days aboard what many consider to be the industry's newest and most exciting ship.

Events exclusive to MHA members include cocktail receptions, organized dinners rotating between restaurants, panel discussions and an impressive five hours of speed networking between vendors and cruise line decision makers split over two days.

Vendors will look toward the speed network sessions for key one-on-one time with the right decision makers.

Panel discussion topics will include a state of the business from each cruise line attendee, plus a deep dive into hotel product and food and beverage innovations, along with touching on the current state of the supply chain with issues, challenges and opportunities set to be discussed.

The four-night cruise includes a call at Nassau, a stop at Bimini, and one day at sea before returning to Miami on Sunday, October 24.