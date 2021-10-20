Anuvu Names Erik Carlsen SVP of Commercial for MEG

Anuvu, a supplier of high-speed connectivity and entertainment solutions in the cruise industry, has appointed Erik Carlsen to the position of Senior Vice President of Commercial for Maritime, Energy and Government (MEG).

In this role, Carlsen joins the company’s senior leadership team to support its core business objectives and drive sales and revenue, as well as new customer acquisition, according to a statement.

Carlsen’s appointment comes as Anuvu aims to further solidify itself as an industry innovator following its global rebrand earlier this year.

Carlsen will strengthen Anuvu’s existing customer relationships and build new strategic relationships across key industries. His core focus will be on expanding Anuvu’s presence in the maritime, energy, and government markets and identifying and implementing next-gen connectivity and entertainment solutions to support its clients’ business strategies, according to a statement.

“Anuvu is a global leader in connectivity and entertainment and I am excited to join the team as they enter an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation,” said Carlsen. “Their rich history and tenacity present tremendous potential for the market and I look forward to leading the MEG sales team.”

Carlsen previously served as Senior Vice President of Sales, Business Development and Marketing for ITC Global, where he led the company’s growth by driving over $150 million in new contracted revenue and contributed to ITC’s successful acquisition by Marlink Group. Prior to ITC/Marlink, he was Vice President of Cloud Managed Services and Sales Enablement at ConvergeOne, growing the cloud business division from under $1 million to over $776 million in less than five years.

“We thrilled to have Erik lead our MEG sales and accounts,” said Mike Pigott, EVP Connectivity for Anuvu. “Erik has an impressive history of delivering sales and profit gains and developing strategies that maximize corporations’ market share. He will be an invaluable asset in our mission to be the global market leader redefining mission-critical connectivity services and content solutions for maritime, energy and government.”



Carlsen will be based in Houston, Texas.