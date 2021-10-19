Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: 13 Ships Set To Be In Service Soon

With its three cruise brands now back in service, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings plans to have 13 ships sailing commercially by Dec. 1.

While Norwegian leads the way, with nine vessels slated to sail, Oceania and Regent are also speeding up its restart plans.

Here is the latest brand by brand update:

Norwegian Cruise Line

Status: Six ships currently in service; three more set to follow by Dec. 1

Ships: Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Breakaway currently in service; Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Joy set to follow

Regions: Mediterranean, Caribbean, Bermuda, Alaska and West Coast

After a 500-day operational pause, Norwegian Cruise Line resumed service in July with a series of Eastern Mediterranean cruises.

Currently, the brand has six vessels back in revenue operations, offering cruises in North America, the Caribbean and Europe.

With three more ships returning by Dec. 1, the company is set to return to additional destinations, including the West Coast – where the Norwegian Bliss is welcoming guests back on Oct. 24. Based in Los Angeles, the 4,200-guest ship offers a program of Mexican Riviera cruises through 2022.

While two other vessels are returning in 2021, the balance of the 17-ship fleet is slated to resume service next year.

Oceania Cruises

Status: Two ships currently in service

Ships: Marina and Riviera

Regions: Mediterranean and Atlantic

Oceania Cruises resumed revenue service in August with the Marina. The vessel welcomed passengers back in Denmark for a series of cruises to Western Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Greek Isles.

A second ship, the Riviera, joined the active lineup recently, offering additional itinerary choices in the Mediterranean.

In December, the upper-premium brand is also resuming service with the Insignia – which is set to offer a Panama Canal cruise before kicking off its epic six-month-long "Around the World in 180 Days" voyage.

Phased restart dates for the balance of the Oceania Cruises fleet continue next , with three more vessels resuming guest operations in 2022.

Regent Seven Seas

Status: Two ships currently in service

Ships: Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Explorer

Regions: Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Caribbean and Panama Canal

With two ships now in service, Regent Seven Seas Cruises plans to have its entire fleet back in action by early 2022.

The luxury brand first restarted revenue operations in September, with the 2019-built Seven Seas Splendor. After resuming its inaugural season in Northern Europe, the vessel is currently sailing in the Mediterranean ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean.

The Seven Seas Explorer joined the active lineup recently, offering additional voyages in Europe.

A third Regent ship returning in December. The vessel is slated to sail a Panama Canal cruise before beginning an epic World Cruise in January.