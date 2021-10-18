Advertisement

Carnival Corporation Announces Closing of $2.3 Billion Term Loan Facility

Carnival Corp. Logo

Carnival Corporation today announced that it has closed its previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion.

The proceeds from the new incremental term facility are being used to redeem all of the outstanding 11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023 of the company and to pay accrued interest on such Redeemed Notes and related fees and expenses, according to a press release.

The refinancing transaction will generate annual interest savings of over $135 million and extend maturities.

Loans under the new incremental term facility will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to adjusted LIBOR with a 0.75% floor, plus a margin equal to 3.25%, and will mature in 2028. The terms of the new incremental term facility are otherwise generally consistent with the terms of the company's existing term loan facility, said the press release.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. acted as sole global coordinator for the marketing of the incremental term facility while PJT Partners serves as independent financial advisor to Carnival.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

92 Ships | 198,372 Berths | $57 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

AB InBev

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2022 Cruise Industry News USA River Report