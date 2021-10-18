First Majestic Princess Guest Makes Sports Bet at Sea

Majestic Princess guest Mark Wilson, vice president of product strategy for Cruise & Tour for Arrivia (center), was the first guest on the Majestic Princess to place a bet at sea using the new Ocean Sportsbook real-time sports wagering experience, available through the Ocean Sportsbook, part of the Princess MedallionClass experience, according to a press release.

John Chernesky, senior vice president, North America sales & trade marketing for Princess (left) and Kevin Tugwell, Majestic Princess cruise director, joined Wilson to mark the occasion.

Sportsbook is the latest addition to the Princess MedallionClass Experience and is enabled by MedallionNet elite level bandwidth powered by SES. According to Princess, this fast, real-time connection gives guests the opportunity to bet on major sports competitions like professional and college football, basketball, baseball and hockey, as well as a wide variety of other domestic and international events.

When the ship is in international waters, or wherever permitted by law, guests can use the MedallionClass app to wager on a host of major sports competitions, as well as place prop bets during live events taking place during their cruise. G

Built in partnership with software developer, Miomni, Ocean Sportsbook is available now on all Princess MedallionClass ships currently in service.