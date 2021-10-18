Advertisement

First Majestic Princess Guest Makes Sports Bet at Sea

First bet placed

Majestic Princess guest Mark Wilson, vice president of product strategy for Cruise & Tour for Arrivia (center), was the first guest on the Majestic Princess to place a bet at sea using the new Ocean Sportsbook real-time sports wagering experience, available through the Ocean Sportsbook, part of the Princess MedallionClass experience, according to a press release.

John Chernesky, senior vice president, North America sales & trade marketing for Princess (left) and Kevin Tugwell, Majestic Princess cruise director,  joined Wilson to mark the occasion.

Sportsbook is the latest addition to the Princess MedallionClass Experience and is enabled by MedallionNet elite level bandwidth powered by SES. According to Princess, this fast, real-time connection gives guests the opportunity to bet on major sports competitions like professional and college football, basketball, baseball and hockey, as well as a wide variety of other domestic and international events.

When the ship is in international waters, or wherever permitted by law, guests can use the MedallionClass app to wager on a host of major sports competitions, as well as place prop bets during live events taking place during their cruise. G

Built in partnership with software developer, Miomni, Ocean Sportsbook is available now on all Princess MedallionClass ships currently in service. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB News
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

92 Ships | 198,372 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Incheon

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Var Provence

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2022 Cruise Industry News USA River Report