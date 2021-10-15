Viking Sky Calls in Istanbul

Galataport Istanbul welcomed the Viking Sky, on Friday, October 15, in a sign of revitalized cruise tourism at Turkey, according to a press release.

Carrying approximately 500 passengers, Viking Sky arrived from Kuşadası, Turkey, before arriving to Galataport Istanbul at 3:00 pm local time on October 15. The ship will depart Galataport on Monday, October 18 at 6:00 pm local time for Kuşadası..

“Our Galataport Istanbul Cruise Port continues to welcome new guests to our main port and lifestyle destination,” said Figen Ayan, Galataport Istanbul Chief Port Officer. “The arrival of Viking Sky is the result of many entities working together over many months to make this moment a reality, and we are grateful to our partners who helped bring this day to fruition and we are thrilled to be able to introduce this world-class cruise and lifestyle facility to passengers.”

Home to state-of-the-art cruise facilities including the world’s first underground cruise ship terminal, Galataport Istanbul can accommodate three ships and 15,000 passengers a day, including oasis class cruise ships with 8,000 passengers including crew, and features a 29,000 sqm Galataport Istanbul Cruise Ship Terminal designed with a unique hatch system that creates a temporary customs area while a ship is in port.

The hatch system converts Istanbul’s port into a promenade in an area that has been closed to public access for 200 years. After the ship departs, the coastline is left free. Upcoming calls for 2021 at Galataport Istanbul include Seven Seas Splendor, Spirit of Discovery, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Getaway, Viking Venus and Astoria Grande.

“Throughout the last period, MedCruise worked intensively to make this development happen,” commented MedCruise President Aris Batsoulis. “Among others, I have met and briefed the authorities and national administrations in Greece and Turkey in detail. We also organized and participated in technical site visits of the EU Healthy Gateways joint action team in Galataport Istanbul and Kusadasi. Both ports have established and maintained a public health emergency contingency plan based on the European and International, high standards and have all capacities to provide appropriate public health emergency response. During this process, instrumental has been the role of the Galataport Istanbul Chief Port Officer, Figen Ayan, the Regional Director Eastern Mediterranean of Global Ports Holding, Aziz Gungor, and the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA). This decision illuminates that ports together can achieve more than anticipated.”



