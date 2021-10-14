Advertisement

Windstar Builds Capacity in French Polynesia with Two Ships

Wind Spirit

Windstar Cruises now has two of its six ships based in in French Polynesia, making it the biggest small ship cruise line in the region, according to a company press release.

Windstar resumed cruising in French Polynesia and the Islands of Tahiti in July with vaccinated guests and crew aboard the line’s 148-passenger Wind Spirit sailing yacht.

The Wind Spirit typically sails year-round from Tahiti; however, Windstar’s reimagined, new all-suite Star Breeze yacht carrying 312 guests will begin sailings from Papeete on October 17, remaining on a limited engagement until the end of March, 2022, according to the company. 

“It gives guests a unique chance to sail in Tahiti on the larger, more amenity-intensive yacht in spacious ocean-view suites,” explained Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “Tahiti and the local Tahitian community are a big part of Windstar’s family, and we are thrilled to have two ships in this amazingly beautiful part of the world for the first time in the company’s history. I am looking forward to a visit soon.

“In addition, Star Breeze’s presence will allow Wind Spirit to receive some planned maintenance and updates from mid-November through February without interrupting options for our guests to celebrate milestones, rekindle a romance, or just spend time with friends and family in this spectacular location,” added Prelog.

