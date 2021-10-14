Mein Schiff Herz to Sail for Marella Cruises From 2023

Marella Cruises has announced that it will be welcoming a fifth ship into its fleet of all-inclusive cruise ships. The Marella Voyager – currently known as the Mein Schiff Herz sailing for TUI Cruises – will set sail for Marella for the first time in June 2023.

According to a press release, the new ship will sail to destinations such as Barcelona and the south of France. Familiar Marella spots onboard will include Surf and Turf, Nonna’s and Snack Shack, but cruisers can also expect a brand-new Mexican eatery and a “Secret Speakeasy bar,“ the cruise line said.

Guests will be able to explore destinations ashore with help from Marella’s expert team onboard and on land.

The Marella Voyager will be family-friendly and include entertainment features like kid's clubs and an onboard swimming pool. An onboard gym, Broadway Show Lounge, as well as 10 all-inclusive bars and 10 restaurants, complement the ship’s offerings.

“After a challenging year for the industry, we couldn’t be more thrilled to finally announce we’ll be welcoming Marella Voyager, the fifth ship in our fleet, in Spring 2023 with her first sailing taking place in June. This ship builds on our already popular fleet and offers loyal customers and new customers more choice. We know what our customers like and so we want to ensure we keep some Marella Cruises favorites but also adding a different flavor to the Marella Voyager too,” said the Managing Director of Cruise for TUI UK & I, Chris Hackney.