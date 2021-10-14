Port Everglades' New Heron Garage Touts Solar Power, Moving Walkway

Port Everglades' new Heron Garage is using solar power and moving walkways to transport passengers from their cars to Cruise Terminals 2 and 4, according to a press release. The port said that its cruise industry partners, as well as community leaders, celebrated the garage’s opening on Oct. 13, in time for the Florida's busy cruise season.

The 1,818-space Heron Garage features solar energy in an investment to install 360 photovoltaic panels that create a solar power generating system on the top floor to offset electrical grid impact by converting sunlight into electricity.

"Using solar is both an environmental and economic investment because the port acquires energy credits through Florida Power & Light's net metering program. We are continually exploring these types of win-win environmental partnerships," said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director, Jonathan Daniels.

According to the press release, guests going to Terminal 2, Princess Cruises' prototype Ocean Medallion terminal, will travel along an air-conditioned elevated bridge with moving walkways and a large atrium with a scenic overview of the port. Guests arriving to Terminal 4 will park in the garage and walk directly into the facility.

"The Heron Garage is a testament to Broward County's commitment to improving our cruise facilities for our cruise line partners and their guests," said Broward County Vice Mayor, Michael Udine.

The garage’s other key features include nine elevators, touchless smart parking entry and payment, and a dedicated level for drop off and pick up, Port Everglades said.

According to the press release, the port has also commissioned a 70-foot-tall 3D-optical illusion mural of a Florida great white heron that will be painted at the corner of the garage facing the roadway.

In addition to the new garage, Port Everglades has installed colorful, driver-friendly wayfinding signs in the parking garages, parking lots and throughout the port's roadways.

The wayfinding signs feature Florida wildlife and fauna with illustrations of a bright orange heron (bird) in the port's Northport section, a green palm (plant) in Midport and a blue snook (fish) directing customers to Southport. The graphics and color coding are designed as visual cues for to assist drivers quickly.

The prime managing general contractor for the new facility was a joint venture between local firms Stiles Construction and Pirtle Construction Company, according to the press release. Cartaya and Associates, Architects P.A. led the design team.