Viking Names Next Newbuild Saturn, Set for 2023 Debut

Viking today announced its newest ocean ship, Viking Saturn, will join the company’s fleet in early 2023.

The 930-guest sister ship will spend her maiden season sailing three new itineraries in Scandinavian and Nordic countries, including two 15-day journeys, Iconic Iceland, Greenland & Canada and Iceland & Norway’s Arctic Explorer, and the 29-day Greenland, Iceland, Norway & Beyond voyage, according to a press release.

In addition to the three new itineraries, Viking also announced today that the company will bring back the popular 8-day Iceland’s Natural Beauty itinerary starting in August 2023.

“The thousands of guests who sailed our Welcome Back voyage in Iceland this past summer enjoyed the experience so much they provided record-level ratings,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “These new itineraries are ideal for curious travelers and trace routes of the early Viking explorers to Iceland and other North Atlantic destinations known for their natural beauty. We look forward to welcoming Viking Saturn to our fleet and to offering guests even more ways to explore this unique part of the world in comfort.”

The 930-guest fleet of ocean-going cruise ships includes the Viking Star, Viking Sea, Viking Sky, Viking Orion, Viking Jupiter and Viking Venus. The Viking Mars and Viking Neptune will join the fleet in 2022; and Viking Saturn will join in early 2023. The company is poised to have 16 sister ships by 2027, all built at Fincantieri shipyard.