ALMACO Was A Key Supplier For New Crystal Ship

ALMACO was a key supplier for the new Crystal Endeavor as the company's scope of delivery consisted of all crew areas and state-of-the-art public areas including the mud room.

ALMACO completed the areas onboard Crystal Endeavor on time prior to the vessel delivery, according to a company press release.

The steel-to-steel installation included interior and background outfitting. The installation of all 109 crew cabins and crew public areas were done by ALMACO’s team on site in Germany and the scope of work included full turnkey that covers everything from planning the entire project, design and engineering, material delivery and installation of the background systems to interior outfitting.

“It’s great to see the vessel travel to exotic locations with our areas supporting both guests and the crew," said Eric Guiot, Project Manager at ALMACO.