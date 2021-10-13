Celebrity Eclipse to Offer West Coast Program from Los Angeles in 2023

Celebrity Cruises today announced plans for the return of the Celebrity Eclipse to Los Angeles in 2023 for a seasonal West Coast program.

The Celebrity Eclipse will be on the West Coast from September to early December 2023, calling at ports such as Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Catalina Island, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and San Francisco, Calif.; and Astoria, Oregon.

In addition, Celebrity Cruises has added a new itinerary featuring stops at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and San Diego; and will call on the new port La Paz, Mexico.

“Our Pacific Coast itineraries are packed with iconic destinations, unique cultural experiences and Celebrity’s signature onboard luxury experiences,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “There’s so much to experience on both the West Coast and on our beautiful Celebrity Eclipse, making it a vacation that offers something new and exciting every day of the journey.”

Highlights of the Celebrity Eclipse 2023 season include:

• 7-night Pacific Coastal sailings visiting San Francisco, Santa Barbara and San Diego,

• An 8-night South-of-the-Border Mexican Riviera itinerary with stops in beautiful Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, La Paz and Puerto Vallarta;

• An all-new 6-night itinerary featuring an overnight stop in Cabo San Lucas, and a visit to San Diego.;

• A 6-night repositioning cruise from Vancouver to Los Angeles visiting Victoria, British Columbia; Astoria, Oregon; and featuring an overnight in San Francisco.