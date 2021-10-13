Advertisement

Typhoon Kompasu Causes Delays for Dream Cruises in Hong Kong

Genting Dream

The Genting Dream, the 3,400-passenger ship currently doing a program of sailings to nowhere out of Hong Kong, is facing delays because of Typhoon Kompasu.

The tropical storm has been affecting areas in Asia – such as the Philippines, Taiwan and China – since Oct. 11 causing destruction, closures, deaths and evacuations.

In a letter to the Genting Dream guests – made public by the Hong Kong Cruise Society – Dream Cruises wrote that the arrival of the Genting Dream back to Hong Kong has been delayed due to “unfavorable weather conditions in the region associated with Tropical Cyclone Kompasu and the closure of the port and Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.”

The ship arrived at the port at approximately 7 p.m. local time on Oct. 13.

Additionally, the next sailing has been postponed to later at night.

“The earliest check-in will now begin at 10:00 p.m. with boarding time postponed to 11:00 p.m., gate closing changed to 1:00 a.m., and Genting Dream’s new departure time planned for 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14,” Dream Cruises wrote.

“Please note that all times are estimates and are subject to further adjustment due to weather conditions,” it added.

Guests of the affected sailing are given three options: proceed with their cruise (receiving HKD 800 onboard credits per cabin and paying one fewer night of gratuity), transfer cruise to later departure dates (receiving HKD 500 onboard credits per cabin) or cancel the booking and receive a full refund.

