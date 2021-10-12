Three Celebrity Ships for Alaska 2023 Season

Celebrity Cruises announced today plans for three ships to return to Alaska for the 2023 Summer season.

Sailings will begin on May 3, 2022, and run through mid-September,

The new 2023 Alaska sailings open for sale to the general public on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

Highlights of Celebrity’s 2023 Alaska season include:

• Sailing roundtrip from Vancouver and passing through the Inside Passage not once but twice, the Celebrity Eclipse will offer seven-night itineraries to Hubbard Glacier The itinerary also includes visits to Juneau, Ketchikan and either Sitka or Icy Strait Point.

• With seven-night itineraries sailing roundtrip from Seattle and one nine-night Ultimate Alaska voyage, the Celebrity Solstice is the only Celebrity ship to visit the Endicott Arm Fjord and Dawes Glacier. Additional stops include visits to Victoria, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

• The Celebrity Millennium will sail seven-night, open-ended itineraries between Vancouver and Seward.