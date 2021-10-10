Koningsdam Set to Resume Service, Kicking Off First Season on the West Coast

Holland America Line is resuming service on the West Coast today, as the Koningsdam welcomes guests back in San Diego.

After a 19-month operational pause, the 2016-built vessel is starting a week-long California Coast voyage.

Debuting in the region, the Koningsdam is set to visit three ports during the cruise, including Catalina Island and San Francisco, where an overnight stop allows the guests to explore further. Before returning to its homeport, the 2,650-guest ship also pays a visit to Ensenada, a popular cruise port in Mexico.

Now sailing from San Diego every Sunday, the Koningsdam is also offering Mexican Riviera itineraries through the end of the year. The seven-night cruises include call in three ports: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

From January, the vessel’s program will see the addition of longer voyages to Hawaii, with visits to Honolulu, Hilo, Lahaina and more.

Inspired by Holland America Lines’ Dutch roots and heritage, the Koningsdam was named to honor His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, the first king of the Netherlands in over a century.

With the word koning standing for “king” in Dutch, the name is also meant, according to the company, to celebrate the majestic ship.

As the first vessel in the Pinnacle class, the Koningsdam ushered a new era for Holland America Line, debuting a new design approach and several new features.

With interiors created by Adam D. Tihany and Bjørn Storbraaten, the 99,500-ton ship was conceived to blend a fresh, contemporary styling with the line’s renowned classic elegance.

The iconic Queen’s Lounge, for instance, was completely reimagined for the ship, becoming an elegant theater and entertainment venue that spans two floors.

Also debuting was an updated culinary vision for the fleet, with new dining and eatery concepts, including the Grand Dutch Café, another nod to Holland America Line’s heritage, and a place to grab Dutch-themed snacks and beverages.

Following the Nieuw Amsterdam and the Eurodam, which resumed service in July and August, respectively, the Koningsdam is the third Holland America Line vessel to restart guest services.

Three additional vessels are welcoming the guests back for the company through the end of December, including the 2018-built Nieuw Statendam.