Advertisement

Carnival Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Term Loan Facility

Carnival Corp. Logo

Carnival Corporation today announced that Carnival Corporation successfully completed the syndication of its $2.3 billion first-priority senior secured term loan facility, which the Company intends to use to redeem its 11.5% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023, according to a press release.

The new Term Loan Facility will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to adjusted LIBOR with a 0.75% floor, plus a margin equal to 3.25% and will mature in 2028. The refinancing transaction will generate annual interest savings of over $135 million and extend maturities.

The Company also issued a conditional notice of redemption for the entire outstanding principal amount of the Company's 2023 Notes.

The Term Loan Facility described above is expected to be implemented via Incremental Assumption Agreement and Amendment No. 4 to the existing term loan agreement dated June 30, 2020, which is expected to close on October 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and the execution of definitive documentation.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. acted as sole global coordinator for the marketing of the Term Loan Facility.

PJT Partners is serving as independent financial advisor to the Company.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB News
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

92 Ships | 198,372 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Bureau Veritas

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today