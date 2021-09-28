Marguerite Fitzgerald to Lead Carnival Australia and P&O Cruises Australia

Global travel and tourism veteran Marguerite Fitzgerald will serve a dual role as president of P&O Cruises Australia and Carnival Australia, effective Jan. 10, 2022.

Fitzgerald – who most recently served as the lead for Boston Consulting Group's global lodging and leisure practice, as well as its global strategy business – will assume the prior position of Sture Myrmell.

This comes as Carnival UK named Myrmell as its new president, effective Oct. 18.

According to Carnival, Fitzgerald is bringing deep expertise in "all aspects of cruise operations" to Carnival Corporation.

She will be based in Sydney and report directly to Jan Swartz, group president, Holland America Group. who also has responsibility for Carnival Australia.