Return to Service: Here Are the Cruise Ships Sailing in October

Over 200 cruise ships are set to operate in October with paying guests aboard, with more megaships entering service in North America and more luxury and premium vessels also returning to service, according to the October 2021 edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.

The 206 ships poised to operate from 65 brands in October represent over 350,000 berths in service and an 8 percent jump in capacity over September.

Royal Caribbean International again has the most capacity back in revenue operation, with 16 ships and over 60,000 berths.

MSC Cruises comes next with 13 ships in action, and just under 50,000 berths, and is followed by Carnival Cruise Line, which has seen a quick ramp-up, and will have 13 ships in service in October.

Notable restarts for Royal Caribbean include the Liberty of the Seas on October 3 from Galveston, the Spectrum o the Seas from Hong Kong and the Serenade of the Seas from Tampa.

Two Carnival Cruise Line ships will return to service, with the Freedom sailing from Miami and the Elation from Port Canaveral.

For Norwegian Cruise Line, the Bliss returns to action on from Los Angeles late in October, while Princess is adding two more ships into service on the West Coast as well, with the Majestic sailing from Los Angeles and the Ruby from San Francisco.

Top Cruise Brands in Service by Capacity – October 2021: