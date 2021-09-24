Crystal Restarts Cruising from NYC as First Cruise Line to Set Sail Since Pandemic

Crystal Cruises has relaunched cruise service from New York City as the Crystal Symphony is setting sail this evening on her Luxury Bermuda Escapes.

The voyage is the first in a series of nine seven-night cruises sailing round-trip from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal departing every Friday through November 19, 2021.

“We are delighted to sail once again from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal, offering our guests the chance to experience Crystal’s unmatched luxury, Michelin-level cuisine and genuine personalized service on voyages close to home,” said Jack Anderson, president of Crystal. “Travelers can enjoy the stunning pink-sand beaches and abundant outdoor pursuits of Bermuda with peace of mind knowing that their health and safety is our number one priority and our comprehensive Crystal Clean+ measures and vaccination requirement assure them a safe and pleasurable trip.”

The Crystal Symphony will set sail with all guests and crew fully vaccinated and with Crystal’s guests and crew following all local health guidelines and protocols when visiting Bermuda, according to a statement.

Crystal has implemented new Crystal Clean+ protocols that address the unique challenges of COVID-19 with measures that are under continual review based on scientific data and evolving recommendations from local and global authorities. Already boasting one of the highest space-per-guest ratios in the industry and nearly twice the space per guest as ships of similar scale, Crystal Symphony is sailing with reduced capacity to offer guests even more social spaciousness.

The line has also just announced that it will extend its current vaccine requirement for guests and crew through 2022.

“As the manager of both the Manhattan and Brooklyn Cruise Terminals, NYCEDC has worked closely with federal, state, and local health officials as well as our terminal operator, Ports America, and the cruise lines to ensure all health and safety protocols are met. The health of operations staff, crew, and passengers remain our highest priority,” said New York City Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Rachel Loeb. “At the same time, we are excited to welcome the cruise lines back to New York cruise terminals as a sign of New York City’s recovery. The cruise industry helps generate millions of dollars in tourism revenue across the city, bolstering Broadway, restaurants, museums, and other special events that translate into jobs for New Yorkers.”

All-inclusive fares for Crystal Symphony’s Luxury Bermuda Escapes start at just $1,999 per person when booked by November 3, 2021.