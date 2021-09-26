Port of Seattle Requires Vaccination as Condition of Employment

The Port of Seattle said that it is requiring its 2,200 employees to become vaccinated by Nov. 15, 2021.

The announcement follows similar requirements in federal, state, and local governments nationally and in Washington State.

The port said that science shows that the vaccine prevents the spread of COVID and significantly lowers your chance of being hospitalized or dying from COVID.

“Right now we are not seeing the level of vaccinations that will curb the spread of the disease and mitigate its deadly impacts,” Port of Seattle’s Executive Director, Steve Metruck said.

“We are committed to taking every step necessary to stop the spread of COVID. We owe it to ourselves, our families, the most vulnerable who cannot receive the vaccine, and our community,” he added.

Port employees have access to all three major vaccines, according to a press release. Port human resources representatives will verify the vaccination status of all employees with an in-person validation at port worksites.

Limited exemptions to the condition of employment will be considered for religious or medical reasons, the port said.