Carnival Corporation: Ship by Ship Restart Plans

Carnival Corporation is continuing its staggered and accelerating return to service globally.
More ships are expected to be in service across the company's portfolio of cruise brands this fall and winter, continuing into 2022, according to recently released information from the company.
The company said it is targeting 71 ships, or 75% of its capacity, to be back in service by June 2022, with more announcements forthcoming for the remaining ships.
Ships in Service and Announced Restarts by Ship / in Order of Actual or Announced Restart Date:
| Ships in Service and Announced Restarts by Ship
in Order of Actual or Announced Restart Date
|Ship Name
|Passenger Capacity
(Lower Berths)
|March 2021
|AIDAperla
|3,280
|May 2021
|Costa Smeralda
|5,220
|Costa Luminosa
|2,260
|AIDAsol
|2,190
|AIDAblu
|2,200
|June 2021
|Costa Deliziosa
|2,260
|Britannia
|3,640
|July 2021
|Seabourn Ovation
|600
|Carnival Vista
|3,930
|Costa Firenze
|4,240
|Carnival Horizon
|3,960
|AIDAprima
|3,280
|Carnival Breeze
|3,690
|Seabourn Odyssey
|460
|Nieuw Amsterdam
|2,100
|Majestic Princess
|3,560
|Carnival Miracle
|2,120
|AIDAstella
|2,200
|Regal Princess
|3,560
|Mardi Gras
|5,280
|AIDAmar
|2,190
|August 2021
|Iona
|5,200
|Carnival Magic
|3,690
|Queen Elizabeth
|2,080
|Carnival Sunrise
|2,980
|Eurodam
|2,100
|Carnival Panorama
|4,010
|Sky Princess
|3,660
|September 2021
|AIDAluna
|2,080
|Carnival Pride
|2,120
|Carnival Glory
|2,980
|Carnival Dream
|3,640
|Costa Diadema
|3,690
|Grand Princess
|2,600
|October 2021
|Ventura
|3,080
|Carnival Freedom
|2,980
|Koningsdam
|2,650
|Carnival Elation
|2,190
|Emerald Princess
|3,090
|AIDAdiva
|2,070
|Rotterdam
|2,670
|Ruby Princess
|3,080
|November 2021
|Carnival Valor
|2,980
|AIDAbella
|2,080
|Enchanted Princess
|3,660
|Carnival Legend
|2,120
|Nieuw Statendam
|2,660
|Queen Mary 2
|2,680
|Caribbean Princess
|3,140
|Costa Fascinosa
|2,980
|December 2021
|Azura
|3,080
|Carnival Radiance
|2,980
|Carnival Conquest
|2,980
|AIDAnova
|5,230
|Zuiderdam
|1,960
|February 2022
|Aurora
|1,910
|March 2022
|Costa Toscana
|5,320
|Noordam
|1,970
|Arcadia
|2,090
|April 2022
|Seabourn Venture
|260
|Seabourn Encore
|600
|Queen Victoria
|2,060
|Island Princess
|2,210
|Diamond Princess
|2,700
|May 2022
|Volendam
|1,430
|Oosterdam
|1,960
|Costa Venezia
|4,200
|Westerdam
|1,960
|Seabourn Quest
|460
|Zaandam
|1,430
|June 2022
|Seabourn Sojourn
|460