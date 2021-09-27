Carnival Corporation: Ship by Ship Restart Plans

Carnival Corporation is continuing its staggered and accelerating return to service globally.

More ships are expected to be in service across the company's portfolio of cruise brands this fall and winter, continuing into 2022, according to recently released information from the company.

The company said it is targeting 71 ships, or 75% of its capacity, to be back in service by June 2022, with more announcements forthcoming for the remaining ships.

Ships in Service and Announced Restarts by Ship / in Order of Actual or Announced Restart Date: