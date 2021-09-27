Carnival Corporation: Ship by Ship Restart Plans

Tarragona

Carnival Corporation is continuing its staggered and accelerating return to service globally. 

More ships are expected to be in service across the company's portfolio of cruise brands this fall and winter, continuing into 2022, according to recently released information from the company.

The company said it is targeting 71 ships, or 75% of its capacity, to be back in service by June 2022, with more announcements forthcoming for the remaining ships. 

Ships in Service and Announced Restarts by Ship / in Order of Actual or Announced Restart Date:

  Ship Name   Passenger Capacity
(Lower Berths)
March 2021      
  AIDAperla   3,280
       
May 2021      
  Costa Smeralda   5,220
  Costa Luminosa   2,260
  AIDAsol   2,190
  AIDAblu   2,200
       
June 2021      
  Costa Deliziosa   2,260
  Britannia   3,640
       
July 2021      
  Seabourn Ovation   600
  Carnival Vista   3,930
  Costa Firenze   4,240
  Carnival Horizon   3,960
  AIDAprima   3,280
  Carnival Breeze   3,690
  Seabourn Odyssey   460
  Nieuw Amsterdam   2,100
  Majestic Princess   3,560
  Carnival Miracle   2,120
  AIDAstella   2,200
  Regal Princess   3,560
  Mardi Gras   5,280
  AIDAmar   2,190
       
August 2021      
  Iona   5,200
  Carnival Magic   3,690
  Queen Elizabeth   2,080
  Carnival Sunrise   2,980
  Eurodam   2,100
  Carnival Panorama   4,010
  Sky Princess   3,660
       
September 2021      
  AIDAluna   2,080
  Carnival Pride   2,120
  Carnival Glory   2,980
  Carnival Dream   3,640
  Costa Diadema   3,690
  Grand Princess   2,600
       
October 2021      
  Ventura   3,080
  Carnival Freedom   2,980
  Koningsdam   2,650
  Carnival Elation   2,190
  Emerald Princess   3,090
  AIDAdiva   2,070
  Rotterdam   2,670
  Ruby Princess   3,080
       
November 2021      
  Carnival Valor   2,980
  AIDAbella   2,080
  Enchanted Princess   3,660
  Carnival Legend   2,120
  Nieuw Statendam   2,660
  Queen Mary 2   2,680
  Caribbean Princess   3,140
  Costa Fascinosa   2,980
       
December 2021      
  Azura   3,080
  Carnival Radiance   2,980
  Carnival Conquest   2,980
  AIDAnova   5,230
  Zuiderdam   1,960
       
February 2022      
  Aurora   1,910
       
March 2022      
  Costa Toscana   5,320
  Noordam   1,970
  Arcadia   2,090
       
April 2022      
  Seabourn Venture   260
  Seabourn Encore   600
  Queen Victoria   2,060
  Island Princess   2,210
  Diamond Princess   2,700
       
May 2022      
  Volendam   1,430
  Oosterdam   1,960
  Costa Venezia   4,200
  Westerdam   1,960
  Seabourn Quest   460
  Zaandam   1,430
       
June 2022      
  Seabourn Sojourn   460
       
