Scenic Eclipse to Resume Sailings to Antarctica

Scenic has announced that the Scenic Eclipse will recommence its luxury expedition voyages to Antarctica starting Jan. 7, 2022.

Scenic Group COO Rob Voss expanded on the announcement: “Our crew and staff are so delighted to be able to welcome guests back onboard our world-class yacht, the Scenic Eclipse. Besides the opportunity to be one of the first cruise lines to return to Antarctica after nearly two years of no visitors, we are also excited to showcase several enhancements onboard Scenic Eclipse – a number of which were driven by our guests’ feedback.”

According to a press release, Scenic’s 13-day Antarctica in Depth voyage takes in the landscapes of Antarctica and its wildlife, “as awe-inspiring and unchanged as the day that man first set eyes upon them.”

Departing Ushuaia, Argentina, guests spend six full days exploring the Antarctic Peninsula, often with multiple shore visits per day. Highlights vary, depending on weather conditions, and may include navigating the seven-mile-long Lemaire Channel, the chance to visit a working scientific base and discuss life in these harsh conditions with the staff, exploring an abandoned whaling station, climbing to the rim of a volcanic crater, and, if conditions are favorable, the opportunity to cross the Antarctic Circle at latitude 66°33’ South.

After nearly two years of no cruise visitors, Scenic said it was eager to “share these treasured moments.”

“This 2022 season will be like no other, with only a few expedition lines operating,” said Scenic Discovery Yachts’ Expedition Operations Manager, Jason Flesher. “Antarctica will have had no tourists for nearly two years, so we are expecting unbelievable encounters and experiences with the wildlife. Our expert Discovery Team members’ passion for this part of the world will help bring this unique region to life for our guests."

Daily excursions include cruising among the ice formations in Zodiacs, navigating kayaks or paddleboards amongst icebergs while whales feed below, stepping ashore to view (and photograph) the vast penguin rookeries and seals, and taking hikes with expert marine biologists and geologists on pristine paths, among others.

Guests are also welcome aboard the yacht’s custom-built six-guest submarine, the Scenic Neptune, which offers journeys deep below the ocean surface with 280° views of nature and marine life in their true habitat. They may also wish to fly in one of two six-guest Airbus helicopters to explore the scenery from above.

The Scenic Eclipse offers multiple spaces and experiences onboard such as lectures and education programs from the expert discovery team in the yacht’s theater, entertainment produced by “B My Guest” and many of the onboard luxuries.

The 5,920ft² Senses Spa offers spaces for relaxation and wellbeing, while the dedicated PURE: yoga and Pilates studio and POWER: gym help maintain fitness and wellness.

With up to 10 dining choices onboard, the reimagined Yacht Club offers various dining experiences with an extended indoor dining area, alfresco outdoor dining, and staff-served food islands. The Night Markets @ Koko’s takes inspiration from the night markets and street food from around Asia, India and the Middle East, and Sushi @ Koko’s, the authentic Japanese restaurant, has added window seating.

Deck 10, the yacht’s top level, has a new Panorama Bar with deck chairs and lounges, as well as new cabanas with lounges and privacy curtains – all with easy access to two of the yacht’s Vitality Pools.

Other enhancements throughout the yacht include temperature-controlled plunge pools on the Spa deck, a new partnership with ESPA, and recent refinement of the Senses Spa area with additional manicure and pedicure areas. The PURE: Yoga & Pilates studio offers guests a selection of included classes and new additions to holistic therapy, sessions from Aerial Yoga, TRX, Mindfulness meditation and Tibetan sound bowl healing classes.

All guests and crew of the Scenic Eclipse must be fully vaccinated, Scenic said. On embarkation, all guests are given a rapid antigen test (at no additional cost) and temperature checks are ongoing. Social distancing and use of face masks when moving around public spaces are asked of the guests.

HVAC systems provide 100-percent fresh air through a three-stage air purification process to the spacious all-balcony suites and public areas, while advanced HEPA filtrations and rapid response protocols to any COVID-19 positive test contribute to the safety of all aboard, according to Scenic.

In celebration of its return to Antarctica, Scenic said it was offering 2-for-1 business class flights and up to 20 percent off select 2022 Antarctica sailings when the booking is paid in full within 12 months of sailing or 48 hours (if booked with less than 12 months before departure). Scenic is also offering a book three suites and get one free when guests book select January-March 2022 Antarctica & South America sailings.