Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Fall 2021 Now Available

The 2021 fall issue of the Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine has been released. The 172-page printed publication covers all aspects of the global industry, focusing on the most timely and relevant topics.

While covering the industry restart, the fall Quarterly Magazine features an impressive line-up of new ships being introduced, shipbuilding, sustainability, updated itinerary planning, food and beverage, as well as the latest developments in the expedition market and an update on the European river market.

Among the new ships featured, Cruise Industry News has focused on the Mardi Gras, Norwegian Prima, Crystal Endeavor, Commandant Charcot and the Disney Wish, as well as the planned residence ships, the Narrative and the Njord.

For shipbuilding, Fincantieri, Chantiers de l’Atlantique, Meyer Turku and MV Werften provide insight into their newbuildings, business models, innovation strategies going forward, and research of new technologies.

Carnival Corporation and the Royal Caribbean Group share details about their sustainability programs in terms of operating efficiencies, fuel savings and reduced emissions. In addition, operations coverage includes MSC Cruises focus on decarbonization, greener operations by Windstar, and more.

The itinerary planning section focuses on Princess Cruises, as the brand gears up to resume its worldwide programs, as well as Silversea, Azamara and Hurtigruten, covering different market segments.

The regional focus in this issue is on Asia-Pacific, and the Cruise Industry News editorial team has talked to the respective executives at Carnival, Genting, MSC and Royal Caribbean about their restart plans and expectations.

The food and beverage coverage is focused on Carnival’s Mardi Gras, Windstar, Costa, Princess and MSC.

For the expedition market, Hurtigruten talks about new technologies and fuels; Quark, about their unique helicopter program; Overseas Adventure Travel and Heritage Expeditions about their expansion.

Jan Swartz, president of the Holland America Group (Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and P&O Australia) is the subject of the executive profile, sharing her optimism in the industry and her brands.

