Carnival Corporation to Restart Over 50% of Fleet by October

Carnival Corporation today announced that it expects to return over 50% of its total fleet capacity to guest cruise operations by the end of October, according to a press release.

The company previously announced plans to resume service with nearly 65% of its fleet capacity to begin the New Year.

To date, eight of the company's nine cruise line brands – Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard – have resumed guest sailings. By the end of October, those eight brands have announced they will be operating 42 ships, marking the return of over 50% of the company's global fleet capacity,

"Based on our initial restart of guest cruise operations across eight brands, it is clear from our guests that there is tremendous confidence in our brands, our health and safety protocols, and the return of cruising as one of the world's most popular vacations," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "As the restart of cruising continues to gain momentum and create positive economic activity for people who depend on our industry to make a living, we look forward to serving our guests with more than half our fleet capacity returning in October, while delivering a great guest experience and serving the best interests of public health. Our highest responsibility and top priority remains compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, our shipboard and shoreside personnel, and the communities we visit."

The following summarizes Carnival Corporation's brand restart announcements to date, including those contributing to the 50% milestone in October, along with plans for additional ship restarts as part of the company's overall goal to return nearly 65% of capacity by December 31, 2021.

North America Brands:

Carnival Cruise Line plans to have 13 ships sailing in October and a total of 17 ships by year-end.

Princess Cruises plans to have six ships sailing in October, with eight total ships in operation by the end of the year.

Holland America Line plans to have four ships in operation in October, with a total of six ships in operation by the end of the year. Additionally, the brand has announced plans for all 11 ships in its fleet to be in service by spring 2022.

Seabourn plans to operate its full fleet by spring 2022, including a new expedition ship with its first sailing in April 2022, totaling six ships in service next year.

Europe & Asia Brands: