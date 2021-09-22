Royal Caribbean Group to Build and Operate New Cruise Terminal in Ravenna

Ravenna Port Authority has awarded the tender for the construction of a new cruise terminal and the concession of its cruise operations in Porto Corsini to RCL Cruises Ltd., a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group, according to a press release.

This concludes a proposal process that began in the summer of 2020, when the company presented a public-private partnership option to develop the Port of Ravenna, Royal Caribbean said, in a statement.

The Port Authority is committed to the major revitalization of its cruise facilities which include a r transformation of the waterfront of Porto Corsini with a new terminal that will be seamlessly integrated into the natural environment of the quaint seaside town. The development will complement the Port Authority’s new Park of Dunes green space project.

Upon completion in spring 2024, the project transformation will position the port of Ravenna as a key homeport for cruise ships to begin and end their cruise itineraries and not just as a port of call.

When the terminal is fully operational, the total number of guests is expected to increase to over 300,000 per year, most of whom will begin and end their cruises in Ravenna.

With convenient access to the airports of Bologna, Forlì, Rimini and the iconic city of Venice, the territory is expected to see a significant economic boon with pre- and post-cruise visitors.

The new cruise terminal will showcase integrated landscaping, spanning 12 hectares, with public green spaces, pedestrian and cycling pathways, and entertainment areas for residents and visitors, all celebrating the surrounding natural coastal environment. The project takes a robust approach to sustainability with plans for LEED certification focusing on water and energy efficiency, renewable energy production, recycling and waste management, and sustainable sourcing of materials. In addition, shore power will be available on the docks to enable ships in port to turn off their engines. To support these efforts, the Port Authority has obtained 30 million euros in funding from Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Piano Nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza, PNRR).

At a press conference in Ravenna yesterday, Daniele Rossi, president of the Ravenna Port Authority said: "The fact that an international cruise operator of such worldwide importance as Royal Caribbean Group, has decided to invest in our port is an important signal for the entire Ravenna area.”

"I’d particularly like to underline in this regard that the professionalism and reliability of Royal Caribbean Group are, among other things, demonstrated by the fact that the proposal presented takes into the greatest consideration the issue of environmental sustainability and is based on a very thorough analysis of the territorial context in which it will have to be inserted. In fact, the project contains very detailed insights on the impact that the presence