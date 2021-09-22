Regent Reveals Features and Design Secrets of Its $11,000-a-Night Suite

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has released further details of the latest 4,443 sq. feet, $11,000-a-night Regent Suite available onboard the new ship, the Seven Seas Grandeur, scheduled to sail in November 2023.

With the ship’s inaugural season going on sale today, Sept. 22, 2021, the cruise line has revealed via a video interview with Regent Suite designers – Studio DADO – how this suite is conceived.

New images and details of the reimagined master bathroom which provides a complete in-suite spa experience were also unveiled. The space features a personal sauna, steam room and treatment area where its residents will be pampered with unlimited complimentary spa services.

Nine different types of marble have been used in the design of the master bathroom alone, Regent said in a press release.

“With Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite, we have once again evolved the very art of luxury – the craftmanship and artistry of this design are incredible,” noted Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Studio DADO has married comfort, elegance and style in a fresh and exciting new way while retaining the essence of the unrivaled Regent experience which our guests have enjoyed for close to 30 years.”

The suite features a master bedroom with a four-poster bed housing a Hästens Vividus mattress; two and a half marble and stone detailed bathrooms; and an expansive living room with a personalized bar set-up and dining room.

The suite also offers unobstructed 270-degree views from the 1,227 square-foot wraparound veranda overlooking the bow of the ship. Guests can enjoy these vistas either on deck in their own Tresse Minipool, or in new space – the glass-enclosed “Parlor” offering guests serene skylight relaxation.

The Regent Suite, which can host up to six guests, also has a separate guest bedroom with a private bathroom. Additional features include three walk-in closets, and the exclusive use of the private dining room The Study, an up to 12-person dining experience, which is hidden between specialty restaurants Prime 7 and Chartreuse.

Guests of the Regent Suite enjoy a vast range of complimentary amenities including first-class air, a dedicated personal butler, a personal car with driver and guide in every port, unlimited spa services in-suite, unlimited laundry and dry cleaning, a selection of luxurious bed linens and pillow menu, a selection of aromatic suite fragrances, one sumptuous in-suite caviar service, daily canapes, personalized stationery, shoe-shine service, free WiFi, and more.

The Seven Seas Grandeur’s inaugural season begins November 2023 and explores the Mediterranean and the Caribbean with a range of 17 sailings in the regions, plus two transatlantic voyages. The season goes on sale on Sept. 22, 2021.

Each Regent Suite offers its own personality and design theme. The suite was created by Studio DADO’s founding partner Yohandel Ruiz and lead designer June Cuadra.

“We imagined the Regent Suite onboard the Seven Seas Grandeur to be unique and different from previous vessels, capturing the curiosity and discerning eye of an art collector,” stated Ruiz.

Cuadra added: “We really envisioned the space as a gallery, where every piece of furniture, every finish material, every artwork has been painstakingly curated to make the space feel very inviting and welcoming.”

Italian marble has been used to create an archway around the entry door. Once the doors open, the darker hallway contrasts with the bright suite revealing vast ocean views.

According to the press release, Studio DADO has created more “moments” throughout the accommodation to heighten the overall experience. For example, a faux fireplace, with bronze flame, completes the sophisticated living area, while afternoon daydreaming or nighttime stargazing on twin chaise lounges is possible in the glass-enclosed “Parlor,” a new space for Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite.

The master bedroom offers a visually distinct experience to previous Regent Suites. The bedroom features a four-poster bed housing a Hästens Vividus mattress, and artistry continues to envelop the design with a custom-made art panel by Confluence Studios crowning the head of the bed.

Studio Dado explained that they distinguished the Regent Suite master bathroom, an in-suite spa, from previous Regent Suites by capitalizing on the ocean views, placing a “jewel-box” shower in the center of the space and a jetted bathtub joining heated loungers adjacent to the window wall.

The bathroom offers guests a complete in-suite spa experience with a treatment area offering unlimited complimentary spa services, sauna, steam room and a choice of luxurious bath amenities including soaps and lotions from Bottega Veneta, Guerlain and L’Occitane, among a host of other beauty and well-being amenities.

In the master bathroom, a total of nine different types of marble were used to create his and her vanity units, the bathtub, heated loungers and much of the walls and flooring.