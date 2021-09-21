Norwegian Announces Entertainment and Onboard Experiences for Prima

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced the new entertainment and onboard experiences available on Norwegian Prima, which is set to debut in summer 2022.

The company announced Tony Award-nominated musical "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" as its interactive headlining act.

The Norwegian Prima will also showcase numerous cruise industry first and new-to-brand elevated onboard experiences when the ship sets sail in summer 2022, including world’s first venue that transforms from a three-story theater into a Vegas-style nightclub, freefall drop dry slides and the largest racetrack at sea, according to a press release.

"We’re not just elevating the guest experience, we’re giving it an adrenaline rush and multisensory overload," said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. "When we launched Norwegian Prima, we aimed at going beyond expectations, providing our guests with more wide-open spaces, elevated service, thoughtful design and a variety of unforgettable experiences, and this latest unveiling of our entertainment and onboard activities lineup is going to have the wow-factor they’ve yearned for in a much-anticipated cruise vacation."

From the powerhouse production team that brought "Jersey Boys" with current residence on Norwegian Bliss, comes "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical." This is the story of Donna Summer’s meteoric rise from young starlet to the Queen of Disco featuring a score of more than 20 of Summer’s mega hits including "Bad Girls," "Last Dance," and "Hot Stuff." The 75-minute immersive production will be a first at sea where the theater itself transforms into a full disco and guests can become a part of the show and dance to Summer’s all-time medleys.

Taking guests from the disco glam of "Summer" to the neon lights of "Light Balance Universe" featuring Light Balance the golden buzzer winner from "America’s Got Talent," the dance crew brings visual effects and style to the Norwegian Prima.

All of Norwegian Prima’s headlining acts including some of the new onboard experiences will take center stage in the Sensoria venue. The three-story venue, designed to seamlessly convert the space from a state-of-the art performance stage to expansive dance floor, will feature a customizable seating layout and moving LED screen that lowers from the ceiling and is nearly half the size of the venue

There is also the new LIVE on NCL game show experiences that allows the audience to be part of the show and have an opportunity to win grand prizes.