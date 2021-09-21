Crystal River Cruises Extends Vaccination Requirement Through 2022

Crystal River Cruises has announced that it will extend its vaccination requirement for all guests and crew through December 2022.

The line’s updated health and safety protocols will continue to require all guests and crew to be fully inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine (with both doses, if recommended by manufacturer) at least 14 days prior to their embarkation date.

Guests will need to provide documented proof of vaccination at the time of check-in before boarding the ship, Crystal wrote. The vaccination requirement allows guests to independently explore ashore and facilitates hassle-free travel on multi-country itineraries.

“The health and safety of our guests and crew is paramount to everything we do at Crystal River Cruises, and as such, we will require full vaccination through 2022 so that our guests can continue to explore the world in great comfort and safety,” said Walter Littlejohn, Crystal River Cruises’ senior vice president and managing director. “After months of planning and preparation we welcomed guests back on board in late August and the feedback has been wonderful. Extending the vaccination requirement provides our guests with the health and safety information and assurances they need to plan future travels.”