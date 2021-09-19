Carnival Dream Resumes Service in Galveston

Another Carnival Cruise Line vessel is resuming service today as the Carnival Dream welcomes guests back in Texas. The 2009-built Galveston-based ship is kicking off a series of six-and eight-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean and The Bahamas.

On its first cruise, the Carnival Dream is sailing on a six-night Western Caribbean itinerary that features visits to three ports in Mexico and Belize. The first stop is Costa Maya, followed by Belize City and Cozumel.

Cozumel – an island in Mexico’s Quintana Roo region surrounded by coral reefs – is one of the highlights of the cruise.

Carnival Dream’s itineraries through December will include other popular ports in the region, such as Half Moon Cay, Roatán and Key West. Two other Carnival ships are currently homeporting in Galveston: the Carnival Breeze and the Carnival Vista.

First of a series of three ships known as the Dream Class, the Carnival Dream entered service in 2009. At the time, the vessel ushered a new era in “Fun Ship” cruising, offering a unique host of innovations and features.

Among the ship’s highlights is an expanded Carnival WaterWorks aqua park with one of the longest waterslides at sea. The 3,650-guest vessel also introduced entertainment options such as a comedy club and a half-mile wrap-around outdoor promenade, complete with whirlpools that extend over the ship’s sides.

Other features include 19,000 square feet of space dedicated to children and families, in addition to a wide variety of formal and casual dining options – a made-to-order pasta venue, a 24-hour pizzeria, a sushi bar, and a burrito station.

The Carnival Dream was upgraded with Carnival’s new hull colors when it went into drydock in July. According to the company, the livery is inspired by the design that debuted on the new Mardi Gras, while serving as an homage to maritime tradition with patriotic red, white and blue hues – also the colors of Carnival Cruise Line.

The Carnival Dream is the 10th ship to resume service for Carnival Cruise Line after the COVID-19 operational pause.

It also became one of the three ships to resume service for the company this month. On Sept. 12, the Carnival Pride reentered service in Baltimore, kicking off a series of cruises to The Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean.

Also resuming service today, the Carnival Glory is currently embarking on its first cruise from New Orleans after an 18-month pause.