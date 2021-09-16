World Navigator Confirmed to Sail Inaugural Antarctica Season This November

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced that it will proceed with the inaugural Antarctica season for its first all-inclusive, luxury expedition ship, the World Navigator.

From November 2021 through March 2022, the World Navigator will sail nine- and 12-night Antarctica expeditions, departing round-trip from Ushuaia, Argentina.

The World Navigator guests will be able to witness penguins, seals, walruses, whales and large sea birds, as well as gaze at the unspoiled landscape and towering icebergs.

Atlas has also chartered its own private jet to bring guests directly to Ushuaia to embark on the ship. As part of its All Inclusive All the Way commitment, Atlas’ complimentary private charter jet service shortens the travel time it takes for guests to reach and return from Ushuaia and avoids overnights and extended layovers in an international airport, which can happen with commercial flights.

As required by the Argentinian authorities, all guests and crew are vaccinated on Atlas’ Antarctica expeditions.

“We are happy to proceed with World Navigator’s inaugural Antarctica season as planned,” said President of Atlas Ocean Voyages, Alberto Aliberti.

“As the first cruise line to offer private charter jet service, Atlas is establishing a safety bubble in the U.S. and safely flying guests directly to World Navigator in Ushuaia. The benefits of our private charter jet service combined with our proven safety and hygiene protocols were instrumental in clearing our operations from Ushuaia. This innovation is part of Atlas’ All Inclusive All the Way, in which we take care of the details and make it more convenient, seamless and safe for our guests,” he added.

Aboard World Navigator’s Antarctica expeditions, guests can visit places such as Neko Harbour; Deception Island’s caldera; and Brown Bluff at the northern tip of the peninsula, Atlas said.

Guests onboard the Nov. 28, 2021, journey will be able to watch a rare, Antarctic solar eclipse on Dec. 4. The Feb. 2, 2022, departure features a crossing into the Antarctic Circle in pursuit of marine wildlife-spotting. Guests will be able to enjoy being closer to the waterline to sight Antarctic marine wildlife from the World Navigator’s Water’s Edge Lookout.