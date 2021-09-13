Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway Return to Cruising in Europe

Norwegian Cruise Line now has a third of its fleet back in cruise service as the Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway are cruising in the Mediterranean.

The Norwegian Epic, the fourth ship in the company’s fleet to resume operations, successfully completed her first voyage to the most sought-after ports in Spain and Italy from Barcelona.

Among the big news, the company debuted an all-new The Haven by Norwegian aboard Norwegian Epic, following an extensive refurbishment in Marseille, France at the end of 2020. The recent renovation resulted in 75 reimagined and upgraded suites combined with redesigned experiences, including The Haven Restaurant and The Haven Courtyard Pool and Sundeck.

“It has been exhilarating to watch our Great Cruise Comeback unfold over these past three months with a third of our fleet now back, offering unforgettable vacation experiences”, said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “The joy of reuniting with our shipboard families and welcoming our guests back on board will never grow old. Being able to return to one of our most popular homeports in Europe, debuting the recently refurbished The Haven by Norwegian™ aboard Norwegian Epic, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to extraordinary quality and elevating the standard of excellence across our fleet.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome NCL back to the Port de Barcelona”, said Jose Alberto Carbonell, managing director of the Port de Barcelona. “During the past 18 months, we’ve worked diligently with the NCL team to ensure a safe resumption of cruising from Barcelona for guests, crew and the citizens of our city. We are glad to finally celebrate the comeback of cruising together.”

The Norwegian Getaway today embarks on her first voyage from Rome (Civitavecchia). Through October 25th, she will sail a mix of 10- to 11-day Greek Isles itineraries, calling to Dubrovnik, Corfu, Katakolon – NCL’s newest embarkation port located on the Peloponnese peninsula –Santorini, Mykonos, Naples and Livorno (Florence/Pisa).

“Reaffirming our longstanding partnership with NCL, we’re pleased to welcome Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway back to the Port of Civitavecchia this month, and to see both ships embark on their first voyage from our shores in almost two years,” said Pino Musolino, president and chief executive officer of Port System Authority of the Central Northern Tyrrhenian Sea. “The cruise industry is an important corner stone for our country and region, contributing more than €400 million annually to the economy of the territory of Civitavecchia alone and providing for more than 1,800 jobs. As such, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome back both NCL’s crew and guests, and look forward to working closely with the team once again.”