Regent Seven Seas Returns to Service as Splendor Resumes Inaugural Season

The Seven Seas Splendor is the first ship to resume service for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The 750-guest vessel is starting its first post-pandemic voyage today in Southampton after an 18-month pause.

Sailing to the British Islands, the 11-night itinerary includes visits to eight different ports in England, Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland. The route is highlighted by a visit to Portree, in the Island of Skye – a unusual destination for large cruise ships.

The cruise not only marks Regent’s return to service, but also the resumption of Splendor’s inaugural season.

Delivered in February 2020, the ship had only completed two cruises with guests when the COVID-19 operational pause started.

After its initial voyage, the Splendor is set to explore the Mediterranean before crossing the Atlantic to sail in the Caribbean.

As part of its restart plans, Regent intends to preserve originally planned itineraries, as much as the global health environment allows at the time of each cruise, according to the company.

Carrying just 750-guests, the all-suite, all-balcony Seven Seas Splendor has the highest space ratio in the cruise industry, according to Regent.

One of the Splendor’s most unique features is the 4,443-square-foot Regent Suite. Located on the 14th deck of the ship, the stateroom is said to be the largest suite ever constructed on a luxury vessel.

The room has an in-suite spa retreat, complete with a personal sauna, a steam room and a treatment area with unlimited spa treatments. Other highlights include 270-degree views over the ship’s bow from the 1,300 square-foot wraparound veranda, and a glass-enclosed solarium sitting area on top of the bridge.

The vessel is also known by its an unrivaled collection of specialty, casual and main dining options.

One of the venues is La Veranda, which offers an informal, buffet service for breakfast and lunch. With 270-degree ocean views, the restaurant transforms into an elegant fine dining restaurant, Sette Mari at La Veranda, each evening for dinner.

As part of the Regent restart plan, the company’s entire five-ship luxury fleet is expected to be back in service by February 2022.

Following the Splendor, the Seven Seas Explorer is set to reenter service in October, with a short season of Mediterranean cruises. The Seven Seas Mariner resumes guest operations next, with a Panama Canal sailing in December.

The Seven Seas Navigator and the Seven Seas Voyager are set to return in early 2022, with Southern Caribbean and Western Mediterranean voyages, respectively.