AIVP and MedCruise Create New Working Group on Cruises and Port Cities

MedCruise has announced the launch of a new joint working group with AIVP. According to a press release, the group is focused on sustainable port-city relationships and cruises.

“The goal of the new (working group) is to reflect and share good practices that can facilitate a better coexistence between port cities and cruises. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the cruise lines' regular functioning, effectively stopping the sector from operating all over the world. This is also an opportunity that both organizations want to use to strengthen their cooperation and help their members overcome this difficult period and plan a more sustainable future,” a statement from MedCruise read.

MedCruise added that the new working group is an important step in the collaboration between both organizations.

This comes months after AIVP and MedCruise signed a memorandum of understanding. Since then, the organizations have established a dialogue on the most important topics related to cruises and port cities.

Both organizations are convinced that it is necessary to work together to find a balance between port activities, cruises, and the aspirations of citizens, MedCruise said.

“The new working group will create a benchmark of current best practices developed all over the world that can contribute to improving the relationship between port cities, citizens, and sustainable cruises, MedCruise wrote.

The group also aims to identify current challenges and risks that can slow down the implementation of good practices, discuss sustainable approaches for tourism and cruise markets in port cities, and improve the dialogue with local governments, pressure groups, NGOs, national bodies, or other actors involved in the cruise-port city relationship.